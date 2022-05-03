Louisiana lawmakers propose study for wind energy pilot project in Gulf

Resolution calls for a power-generating wind farm by 2026

By: - May 3, 2022 6:00 am
a view of a wind turbine in front of the sun

Studies show Gulf of Mexico wind power is one of the largest untapped energy resources in the nation. The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory found Gulf winds can provide double the energy currently being used in all five Gulf states. (Canva image)

Louisiana lawmakers want state regulators to study the most cost-effective pathways to complete an offshore wind energy pilot project in the Gulf of Mexico within four years.

The state House of Representatives made its request official Monday with the adoption of House Resolution 25, sponsored by Rep. Joseph Orgeron, R-Larose. According to the resolution, the House “urges and requests” the Public Service Commission to study the benefits, costs and best ways of achieving a demonstrable offshore wind pilot project by 2026.

Studies show Gulf of Mexico wind power is one of the largest untapped energy resources in the nation. The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory found Gulf winds can provide double the energy currently being used in all five Gulf states. 

The resolution highlights several key reasons why Louisiana’s oil and gas industry has the experience and infrastructure to lead the nation in its transition to wind power. 

Engineers from Metairie and fabricators from Houma built the nation’s first offshore wind farm off Rhode Island’s coast. Edison Chouest Offshore, a shipbuilder in Cut Off, is currently building the first wind farm servicing vessel. Louisiana’s ports and shipyards are ideally located and equipped to handle large wind turbine parts.

With the exception of a few fossil fuel proponents, Orgeron’s resolution passed in a bipartisan 80-9 vote.

Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, was the most vocal opponent the resolution. McCormick, who owns an oil company, has led other unsuccessful attempts to stop the Legislature’s embrace of change in the energy sector. He recently sought to eliminate severance taxes on fossil fuels and filed legislation to exclude wind and solar manufacturers from the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

Orgeron pointed out that Shell, Exxon and other major oil companies in Louisiana have already invested heavily in wind energy. 

McCormick said he is concerned the federal government is trying to “kill” oil and gas, but Orgeron said his legislation has nothing to do with supplanting oil and gas, adding that nearly 40% of the nation’s supply passes through his district.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Wesley Muller
Wesley Muller

Wes Muller traces his journalism roots back to 1997 when, at age 13, he built and launched a hyper-local news website for his New Orleans neighborhood. In the years since then, he has freelanced for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans and worked on staff at the Sun Herald in Biloxi, WAFB-9News CBS in Baton Rouge, and the Enterprise-Journal in McComb, Mississippi. He also taught English as an adjunct instructor at Baton Rouge Community College. Much of his journalism has involved reporting on First Amendment issues and coverage of municipal and state government. He has received recognitions including McClatchy's National President's Award, the Associated Press Freedom of Information Award, and the Daniel M. Phillips Freedom of Information Award from the Mississippi Press Association, among others. Muller is a New Orleans native, a Jesuit High School alumnus, a University of New Orleans alumnus and a veteran U.S. Army paratrooper. He lives in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, with his two sons and his wife, who is also a journalist.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

Anti-abortion group opposes giving adopted people access to birth certificates
Anti-abortion group opposes giving adopted people access to… by Wesley Muller March 15, 2022
Trump’s fake electors: Here’s the full list
Trump’s fake electors: Here’s the full list by Kira Lerner January 31, 2022
Americans in climate-threatened regions anxious for solutions from world summit
Americans in climate-threatened regions anxious for… by Laura Cassels November 1, 2021